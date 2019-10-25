Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Get Base Resources alerts:

LON BSE remained flat at $GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.72. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.