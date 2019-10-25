Barratt Developments (BDEV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2019 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 740 ($9.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/16/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/16/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 696 ($9.09) price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/19/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/5/2019 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/4/2019 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 630 ($8.23).

9/4/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 540 ($7.06).

9/4/2019 – Barratt Developments is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) price target on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/30/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/29/2019 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 642.40 ($8.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 641.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 613.13. Barratt Developments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 702.80 ($9.18). The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 36.80 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £160,197 ($209,325.75).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

