Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 32.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Barings BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

