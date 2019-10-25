Barclays Reiterates “€3.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.28 ($6.14).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

