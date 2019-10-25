Barclays Cuts Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Price Target to $24.00

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAB. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.31.

Viacom stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. 119,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,363. Viacom has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viacom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Viacom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Viacom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Viacom by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,677,000 after acquiring an additional 659,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viacom by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

