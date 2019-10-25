Banyan Network Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $145,682.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000466 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001051 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Banyan Network

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.