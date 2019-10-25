Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.13%.
Banner stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.
In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.