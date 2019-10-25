Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Banner stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

