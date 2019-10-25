Bank of Stockton Sells 1,717 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 76,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $251.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

