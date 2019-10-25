Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a f rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,138. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,750. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

