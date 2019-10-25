Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOCH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,117.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,750 in the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

