Bank of America Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $15.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.87.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 1,474,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

