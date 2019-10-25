Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 5,439 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 9.1% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 2.9% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76. Insiders have sold 26,413 shares of company stock worth $197,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

