Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.14% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

KEMQ stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

