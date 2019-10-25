Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Epizyme worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.