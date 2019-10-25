Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Hits $5.01 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003732 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00217309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.01539895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,662,706 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

