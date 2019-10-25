Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.77. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 4,673 shares.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

