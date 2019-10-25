Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,614,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,981 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $4,684,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

BBD opened at $8.69 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

