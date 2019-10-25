Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

