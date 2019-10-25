Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 421,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,197. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $720.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banc of California by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 35,996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

