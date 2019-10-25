Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ball by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $378,603.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 345,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.