Baader Bank Reiterates €52.33 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Baader Bank set a €52.33 ($60.85) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.72 ($86.88).

Nemetschek stock opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Monday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a fifty-two week high of €57.95 ($67.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.73.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

