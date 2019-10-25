B. Riley Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $35.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $27.84. 44,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,991. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $1,090,954. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

