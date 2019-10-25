Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.99, 931,818 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 558,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Azul and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Azul in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth $274,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

