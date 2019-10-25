Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $352.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.63. Avrobio has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $33.38.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,121 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 15.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

