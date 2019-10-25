Avondale Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after buying an additional 162,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,830,000 after buying an additional 189,527 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

