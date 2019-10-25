AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,685 ($48.15).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 4,154 ($54.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,731.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,690.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 198.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,232 ($55.30).

In related news, insider Jennifer Allerton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,077 ($53.27), for a total transaction of £379,161 ($495,441.00). Also, insider James Kidd sold 19,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,954 ($51.67), for a total transaction of £782,694.30 ($1,022,728.73).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.