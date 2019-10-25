Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.53. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.50-6.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.40.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.34. 15,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $130.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $1,164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,601 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

