Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 182.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,625,000 after buying an additional 626,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,767,000 after buying an additional 428,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,442,000 after buying an additional 233,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 808,710 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $1,164,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,990 shares of company stock worth $2,783,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.17. 421,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,609. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $130.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

