Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.26.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,253. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $888,360.00. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $89,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,782 shares of company stock worth $76,837,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

