Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoweb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.24. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Autoweb had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoweb news, Director Matias De Tezanos bought 50,000 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

