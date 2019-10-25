Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,945. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.