Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Up 13.8%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s share price shot up 13.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32, 291,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 136,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

