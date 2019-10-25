ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on ATN International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $912.27 million, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.37. ATN International has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in ATN International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.