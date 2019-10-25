ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.09

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.09 and traded as high as $47.37. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 61,636 shares traded.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,535.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,023,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,647,367.01. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,100 shares of company stock worth $2,756,637 over the last 90 days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

