AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 2,727,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.53.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

