ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.15

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 53934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

ALPMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

