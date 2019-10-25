Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 697.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.65. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kanen purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,967.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $63,724. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

