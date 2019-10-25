ASOS (LON:ASC) Lifted to “Add” at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASOS to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,386.88 ($44.26).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,670 ($47.96) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,953.45. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

