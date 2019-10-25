ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of ASGN and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.40%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 47.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

