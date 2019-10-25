Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Hits New 12-Month High at $299.00

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), with a volume of 12372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293 ($3.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.11.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.