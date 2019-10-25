Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,843. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $113,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,885 shares of company stock valued at $417,554. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 144.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

