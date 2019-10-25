ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARQL. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 789,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ArQule by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ArQule by 53,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ArQule by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

