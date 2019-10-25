Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Argan worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Argan by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Richard H. Deily acquired 750 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. Argan had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

