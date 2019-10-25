Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,555,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

NYSE USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

