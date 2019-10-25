Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDL. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 403,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 552,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDL opened at $25.35 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

