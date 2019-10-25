Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.