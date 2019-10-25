ARBITRAGE Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 75.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded down 75.4% against the US dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $8,035.00 and $1.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,969 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco . The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

