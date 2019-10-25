Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Stock Price Down 40.9%

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) fell 40.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 394,017 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 90,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APVS)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

