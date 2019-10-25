Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $228,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $243.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,097.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $244.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

