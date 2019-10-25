Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s (OTCMKTS:APXTU) Quiet Period To End on October 28th

Apex Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:APXTU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 28th. Apex Technology Acquisition had issued 30,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Apex Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APXTU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

In other Apex Technology Acquisition news, major shareholder Apex Technology Sponsor Llc bought 657,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,575,000.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APXTU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,165,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily intends to focus its search on companies in the software and Internet technology industries.

